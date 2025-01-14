Turkish authorities have been assisting Syrians in returning to their homeland at the Cilvegozu, Yayladagi, and Zeytindali border gates in Hatay, a southern Turkish province on the Mediterranean coast.

Syrians wait in line for customs procedures at the Cilvegozu Border Gate in the Reyhanli district, where the Turkish gendarmerie has set up a corridor to maintain order.

Türkiye's Migration Management Mobile Service Unit vehicles stationed here also help expedite the exit process.

Once customs procedures are completed, people proceed to Syria.

Teams from Türkiye's Provincial Directorate of Migration Management also assist Syrians in transporting their belongings using wheelbarrows.

‘Türkiye did not abandon us’

Semira El Kasim, 11, one of the Syrians arriving at the Cilvegozu Border Gate, told Anadolu that she was born and raised in Türkiye and is very happy to return to her country.

Mahir Elbekri, who arrived in Türkiye 14 years ago at the age of three, expressed his gratitude for the host country’s help during the difficult period of the Baath Party regime, which collapsed last month with Bashar al Assad's escape to Russia.