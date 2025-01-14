Germany has called for an end to terrorist group PKK's activities in Syria, emphasising that Syrian territory should not pose security threats to Türkiye.

Germany’s Syria coordinator Tobias Lindner told local media on Tuesday that Berlin understands Türkiye’s legitimate security interests and hopes that Ankara’s concerns should be addressed through political dialogue.

"I want to make it very clear: The PKK is a terrorist organisation, also from Germany’s perspective, and the PKK militants in northern Syria must understand that we are now in a different situation than before the fall of Bashar al Assad," Lindner told Table Media.

"Syria must not be used as an area of ​​operations for the PKK to carry out attacks against Türkiye. A very clear distinction must be made between the PKK and the Syrian Kurds in the north," he added.

The German diplomat said Western countries maintain constant dialogue with Ankara regarding developments in Syria.

"We are doing everything we can to ensure that Türkiye acts in concert with us, but there is no guarantee of this," he said, when asked about a possible Turkish military operation against the PKK structures in northern Syria.

Syria's territorial integrity must be respected

Lindner said Berlin shares the view that all armed groups in Syria should join Syria's new government security forces.