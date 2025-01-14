Tucked away in the Arctic, Greenland is a semi-autonomous territory of the Kingdom of Denmark. As the world’s largest island, Greenland has long been a quiet player in global geopolitics.

But in recent years, it has become the centre of a high-stakes geopolitical drama, especially with the Arctic’s increasing strategic importance. As the ice melts and new shipping routes open, Greenland’s vast natural resources—oil, gas, and valuable metals like zinc, copper, and nickel—are poised to become coveted assets in the race for global dominance.

All these factors help explain why United States President-elect Donald Trump has a keen interest in Greenland. During his first term, he spoke about purchasing the world's largest island and incorporating it into the US.

At the time, Denmark denied his request, with Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen saying that she hoped Trump was not serious about his "absurd" proposal.

Trump responded by cancelling a state visit to Denmark and calling Frederiksen's statement "nasty" hours after the Scandinavian country's prime minister said she was sorry that Trump decided to cancel his visit.

Greenland and Trump 2.0

Trump remains vocal about the strategic value of this Danish-administered island. While preparing for his second term, Trump has continued to press the idea of acquiring Greenland.

Late last year, when he announced his decision to select PayPal co-founder Ken Howery as the new US ambassador to Denmark, Trump stated, "For purposes of national security and freedom throughout the world, the United States of America feels that the ownership and control of Greenland is an absolute necessity."

Earlier this month, the president-elect started a transatlantic tempest when he refused to rule out using military force to seize Greenland in response to a reporter's question at a press conference.

After questioning Denmark's legal claims to this North American territory, Trump stressed how Greenland is critical to US national security and that of the rest of the "free world" while pointing to Chinese and Russian activities in the Arctic.

Some European leaders and high-ranking officials were quick to respond.

"The principle of the inviolability of borders applies to every country, regardless of whether it lies to the east of us or the west, and every state must keep to it, regardless of whether it is a small country or a very powerful state," declared outgoing German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Six days after refusing to rule out using military force to annex the island, Greenland's Prime Minister Mute Egede, while open to bolstering defence and mining ties with the US, asserted that the territory is not for sale.

He declared: "Greenland is for the Greenlandic people. We do not want to be Danish, we do not want to be American. We want to be Greenlandic."

Considering an extreme scenario

The possibility of the US taking unilateral military action to seize control of Greenland can't be entirely ruled out, given Trump's unpredictability and his view of the North American island being critical to US national security.

It is also necessary to note that the US military has maintained a base–the Pituffik Space Base (formerly known as the Thule Air Base)–in the northwestern part of Greenland since 1951.

Such an extreme scenario would constitute an attack on a founding NATO member and trigger Article 5, requiring the rest of the Transatlantic Alliance to fulfil its collective defence obligations by mobilising NATO military forces and logistical support in defence of Denmark's sovereignty.

But with the most powerful military force in the alliance being the potential aggressor against Denmark, what realistic options would NATO's European members have for defending the Scandinavian country's territory?

"NATO members could collectively condemn the action, isolate the US diplomatically, and impose economic sanctions to pressure a reversal. Denmark could bring the matter to the UN Security Council or the International Court of Justice to assert its sovereignty and seek global support.

Denmark and NATO could enhance Arctic defence capabilities, including increasing military presence and surveillance in the region to deter further escalation," Hasini Ransala Liyanage, a doctoral research fellow at the University of Oslo's political science department, told TRT World.

"But then again this is most likely going to be difficult given the strong US military footprint in Greenland … direct military confrontation with the US would be challenging, given its superior capabilities. This scenario would likely lead to severe fractures within NATO," she added.

Hanna Ojanen, research director at Tampere University in Finland, explained how NATO, under these circumstances, would lack the means to intervene in such a conflict mindful of the fact that it would be between two members of the alliance.

"The Nordic and European leaders would no doubt strongly condemn the actions and seek ways in which the US could withdraw again or its presence be redefined as not violating Denmark's sovereignty. Their long-term task would be to keep the US committed to the rules and seeing the value of NATO, but also to find ways of dealing with China that do not go above anyone's head,” Ojanen told TRT World.

Thankfully, this scenario is anything but inevitable. In fact, it seems unlikely. Even some European leaders such as Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni did not take Trump's talk about using military force to annex Greenland seriously.