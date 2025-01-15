WORLD
2 MIN READ
German police investigates AfD for sending out 'deportation tickets'
The far-right party sent mock deportation tickets to residents in Karlsruhe ahead of elections, sparking condemnation from residents and officials.
German police investigates AfD for sending out 'deportation tickets'
On the flyers, "AfD" is entered as the departure gate, and two sentences read, "Only remigration can save Germany" and, "It's nice at home too" [Facebook] / Others
By Staff Reporter
January 15, 2025

Police have launched an investigation into the local branch of the Germany's far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party for sending mock one-way deportation tickets in the run-up to the country's election.

The inflammatory campaign materials, designed to resemble one-way economy plane tickets “from Germany” to “a safe country of origin,” specified February 23 -- the date of upcoming parliamentary elections -- as the departure date.

On the flyers, "AfD" is entered as the departure gate, and two sentences read, "Only remigration can save Germany" and, "It's nice at home too".

Karlsruhe's Social Democratic Mayor Frank Mentrup denounced the action as “crossing a dangerous line.”

Mentrup strongly criticised the flyers, stating that they were creating fear in immigrant communities and damaging social cohesion.

RECOMMENDED

The incident comes amid rising concerns about the AfD's growing influence in German politics.

A recent INSA institute poll found 22% of Germans plan to vote for the AfD, making it the second-strongest party behind the conservative CDU/CSU bloc at 31%. Chancellor Olaf Scholz's Social Democratic Party (SPD) trails at 15%.

Despite recent controversies, including revelations of a secret meeting where senior AfD officials discussed the mass deportation of immigrants, the party has maintained strong support, particularly in eastern Germany.

German intelligence authorities have monitored various AfD branches and its youth wing since 2021 due to concerns about anti-democratic tendencies. The party continues to face persistent criticism for its members' anti-immigrant and anti-Islam statements.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye will emerge as a central power in 'reshaped global order': President Erdogan
Syrian children recount how they were forcibly recruited by YPG terror group
Türkiye's Zeynep Sonmez aims to make history for Turkish tennis
Syrian government 'has no conflict' with Kurds, but with YPG: Interior Ministry
Deployment of Turkish Naval Forces in Gulf of Aden extended for another year
Ukraine settlement in its final stages, says US special envoy Witkoff
Russia, China must not gain access to Greenland's economy, military infrastructure: NATO chief
Blue Origin to launch global satellite internet network to rival Starlink
UK will not take part in 'Board of Peace' signing ceremony: foreign minister
At least three killed and one wounded in Australia shooting, gunman at large: police
Israeli jets, artillery continue to strike Gaza despite ceasefire agreement
South Korea enacts comprehensive law to govern safe use of AI models
World's oldest cave art discovered by scientists in Indonesia
Japan pauses world's biggest nuclear plant a day after restart
Turkish prosecutors seek arrests in case linked to 10 tonnes of cocaine seized off Spain