The US announced a new regulation this week restricting exports of artificial intelligence (AI) chips, which has created concern among European Union officials.

The regulation limits the number of AI chips countries can purchase except for allies without restrictions, which include Australia, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, New Zealand, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Taiwan and the UK.

“We are concerned about the US measures adopted today restricting access to advanced AI chip exports for selected EU member states and their companies,” the European Commission’s Executive Vice-President, Henna Virkkunen, and Commissioner Maros Sefcovic said in a joint statement.

Virkkunen and Sefcovic said it is in the US’s economic and security interests for the EU to purchase AI chips without any restrictions.