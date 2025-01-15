WORLD
2 MIN READ
EU criticises US restrictions on AI chip exports
The European Commission has called for a constructive dialogue with the US administration to address these concerns.
EU criticises US restrictions on AI chip exports
The US has announced new regulations restricting exports of advanced AI chips to certain countries. / Photo: AP / AP
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
January 15, 2025

The US announced a new regulation this week restricting exports of artificial intelligence (AI) chips, which has created concern among European Union officials.

The regulation limits the number of AI chips countries can purchase except for allies without restrictions, which include Australia, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, New Zealand, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Taiwan and the UK.

“We are concerned about the US measures adopted today restricting access to advanced AI chip exports for selected EU member states and their companies,” the European Commission’s Executive Vice-President, Henna Virkkunen, and Commissioner Maros Sefcovic said in a joint statement.

Virkkunen and Sefcovic said it is in the US’s economic and security interests for the EU to purchase AI chips without any restrictions.

RECOMMENDED

“We have already shared our concerns with the current US administration, and we are looking forward to engaging constructively with the next US administration,” they said.

“We are confident that we can find a way to maintain a secure transatlantic supply chain on AI technology and supercomputers, for the benefit of our companies and citizens on both sides of the Atlantic,” they added.

RelatedUS 'anticipates' to become major chip producer by 2030
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye will emerge as a central power in 'reshaped global order': President Erdogan
Syrian children recount how they were forcibly recruited by YPG terror group
Türkiye's Zeynep Sonmez aims to make history for Turkish tennis
Syrian government 'has no conflict' with Kurds, but with YPG: Interior Ministry
Deployment of Turkish Naval Forces in Gulf of Aden extended for another year
Ukraine settlement in its final stages, says US special envoy Witkoff
Russia, China must not gain access to Greenland's economy, military infrastructure: NATO chief
Blue Origin to launch global satellite internet network to rival Starlink
UK will not take part in 'Board of Peace' signing ceremony: foreign minister
At least three killed and one wounded in Australia shooting, gunman at large: police
Israeli jets, artillery continue to strike Gaza despite ceasefire agreement
South Korea enacts comprehensive law to govern safe use of AI models
World's oldest cave art discovered by scientists in Indonesia
Japan pauses world's biggest nuclear plant a day after restart
Turkish prosecutors seek arrests in case linked to 10 tonnes of cocaine seized off Spain