After nearly a year and a half of Israeli bombardment, forced starvation and death, Palestinians in Gaza will finally get a reprieve.

A ceasefire agreement has been reached between Hamas and Israel following negotiations mediated in Qatar's capital Doha. The deal, announced Wednesday, is set to take effect on Sunday, January 19, according to Qatar's Prime Minister.

It marks a pivotal moment in Israel's war on Gaza, which has devastated the enclave and left at least46,000 Palestinians dead and more than 110,000 wounded.

Ceasefire talks mediated by Qatar, along with the US and Egypt, have been finalised at advanced stages in Doha.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and outgoing United States President Joe Biden held a phone call on Sunday, discussing the latest developments, with Biden reiterating that the time for an agreement is now.

In a speech on Wednesday, Biden credited "dogged and painstaking American diplomacy" for the deal, adding that he put forward "the precise contours" of the plan in May 2023.

However incoming US President Donald Trump also took credit for the agreement, saying on Truth Social, "We have achieved so much without even being in the White House."

Skepticism abounds

Experts are cautious about whether the ceasefire will bring lasting peace.

Mustafa Caner, an assistant professor at Sakarya University in Türkiye, tells TRT World that this would depend on whether negotiation terms are honoured by both sides.

"Since the ceasefire outlines a phased resolution plan, essentially a peace plan, the successful completion of each phase and progression to the next will determine the likelihood of achieving lasting peace," Caner says.

Beyond the negotiations themselves, regional geopolitics will also play a critical role. Caner highlights the importance of international involvement, especially the US.

"The expected ceasefire has been made possible primarily due to pressure from (incoming US President Donald) Trump's administration, especially through the involvement of (Mideast envoy) Steve Witkoff in the negotiations."

The Netanyahu administration had previously rejected several ceasefire deals, including Biden's ceasefire proposal last July, and was accused of sabotaging the talks while using them to buy time for Israel's war on Gaza.

Speaking to TRT World, Mahmoud Alrantisi from Istanbul Medipol University shares a critical view on the political dynamics surrounding the ceasefire: "Netanyahu's primary stance is political survival, which has led him to reject agreements and obstruct progress. If an agreement were to be reached, there is a risk that the government could fall and the events of October 7 could be held accountable."

He adds that "Under the expected Trump administration, Trump's pressure weakened Netanyahu, and for about 1.5 years, Netanyahu has been unable to block as effectively as before."

Israel has continued its war in defiance of the United Nations' repeated calls for a ceasefire, and an investigation of alleged genocide in Gaza by the International Court of Justice.

What to expect?

The deal initiates a 42-day first phase during which Israeli ground forces will begin withdrawing from key areas.

According to sources, the withdrawal from the Netzarim axis will be immediate, while a phased pullout from the Philadelphi corridor is planned to start between 40 and 50 days into the ceasefire.

Under the deal, displaced Palestinians will be permitted to return to their homes starting the seventh day of the truce.