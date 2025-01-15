WORLD
3 MIN READ
Death toll rises to 60 in South African mine rescue operation
About 106 miners have been rescued, but hundreds may still be trapped underground.
Death toll rises to 60 in South African mine rescue operation
Rescue operation is underway on ongoing humanitarian crisis at an abandoned gold mine in South Africa. / Photo: AFP / AFP
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
January 15, 2025

Sixty bodies have been removed from a disused gold shaft in South Africa, months into a campaign to try to clear out illegal miners, police said Wednesday.

Authorities began trying to remove the bodies and bring up survivors on Monday, after residents voiced fears that over 100 people may have died in the mine in Stilfontein, about 140 kilometres (90 miles) southwest of Johannesburg.

"On day two of operations, a total of 106 alive illegal miners were retrieved and arrested for illegal mining. Fifty-one were certified dead," police said in a statement. Nine bodies had been removed the previous day.

The mine runs 2.6 kilometres (1.6 miles) underground, and a specialised machine was brought in Monday to lift out the miners and the bodies, a handful of people at a time.

South Africans call these miners "zama zamas" -- "those who try" in the Zulu language. They're often migrants from neighbouring countries, accused by residents of criminality.

Police have voiced fears that hundreds more could remain underground, but at a visit to the site Tuesday, Police Minister Senzo Mchunu declined to estimate how many could be there.

"There is no way on earth anyone can come and say: 'I know for certain that there are so many'," he said.

"Every number that we have here is an estimate, is a guess."

RelatedAt least 100 illegal miners die trapped underground in South Africa
RECOMMENDED

Thousands of illegal miners arrested

A video sent to AFP on Monday by Macua, a group that advocates for the miners, appeared to show dozens of corpses wrapped in cloth in the mine chambers.

More than 1,500 illegal miners have been arrested at Stilfontein since August when authorities first started to remove them.

South Africa has deported 121 of them, police said.

The survivors have appeared emaciated, their legs reduced to skin and bones.

Authorities had at one point tried cutting off food and water supplies to the mine, to force out the miners.

But a court ordered in November that police must end all restrictions at the shaft, allowing people above ground to resume lowering food and water to those below.

RelatedSouth Africa pulls dozens of corpses from illegal mine, arrests survivors
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Türkiye will emerge as a central power in 'reshaped global order': President Erdogan
Syrian children recount how they were forcibly recruited by YPG terror group
Türkiye's Zeynep Sonmez aims to make history for Turkish tennis
Syrian government 'has no conflict' with Kurds, but with YPG: Interior Ministry
Deployment of Turkish Naval Forces in Gulf of Aden extended for another year
Ukraine settlement in its final stages, says US special envoy Witkoff
Russia, China must not gain access to Greenland's economy, military infrastructure: NATO chief
Blue Origin to launch global satellite internet network to rival Starlink
UK will not take part in 'Board of Peace' signing ceremony: foreign minister
At least three killed and one wounded in Australia shooting, gunman at large: police
Israeli jets, artillery continue to strike Gaza despite ceasefire agreement
South Korea enacts comprehensive law to govern safe use of AI models
World's oldest cave art discovered by scientists in Indonesia
Japan pauses world's biggest nuclear plant a day after restart
Turkish prosecutors seek arrests in case linked to 10 tonnes of cocaine seized off Spain