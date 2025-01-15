Francesca Albanese, the UN Special Rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territories, has criticised Israel for instructing its soldiers to "cover or blur their faces before posting videos," calling the directive a tacit acceptance of potential war crimes.

"Instead of advising its soldiers not to commit crimes, what Israel is saying is 'cover your faces or blur your face before posting videos or try to get lawyers,'" Albanese told Anadolu, describing the Israeli army’s approach as "shocking."

"This is first of all an admission that Israeli soldiers might commit crimes," she added.

Albanese highlighted the importance of universal jurisdiction, in response to an Israeli soldier's recent escape to Argentina while facing imminent arrest in Brazil.

"Universal jurisdiction is a powerful tool to bring justice where everywhere, everything else has failed," she underlined.

"And it's still retributive justice, which is necessary because it signals to those who exercise power and force that they are not immune from the application of the law."

'Greater Israel project'

The UN Special Rapporteur has said Israel violated the non-derogable rules of international laws, including the prohibition of aggression, the annexation of territory by force, and imposing a regime of racial discrimination, apartheid, torture, and genocide.

Pointing out the talk of an expanding "Greater Israel" among Israeli leaders and figures in society, she warned Arab nations and neighbouring states in the region.

"Now they are openly talking of southern Lebanon belonging to them and part of Syria, looking into Jordan," Albanese said.