Erdogan reaffirms support for Libya’s Government of National Unity
President Erdogan noted that close contact and cooperation will continue to safeguard the shared interests of Türkiye and Libya in the Eastern Mediterranean.
The leaders discussed bilateral relations as well as pressing regional and global issues, with a particular focus on energy, security, and maritime cooperation. / Photo: AA / AA
By Meryem Demirhan
January 15, 2025

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has reaffirmed Türkiye's recognition of Libya’s Government of National Unity (GNU) as the legitimate authority in the country.

“We will continue to develop relations with Libya in many areas, particularly energy, security, and maritime,” Erdogan stated, underscoring Türkiye’s commitment to advancing its partnership with the North African nation.

Erdogan hosted Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh at the Presidential Complex on Wednesday for a high-level meeting aimed at strengthening ties between the two nations.

The meeting, held behind closed doors, was also attended by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and National Intelligence Organisation chief Ibrahim Kalin.

The leaders discussed bilateral relations as well as pressing regional and global issues, with a particular focus on energy, security, and maritime cooperation.

The two leaders also highlighted the importance of maintaining close contact and cooperation to safeguard mutual interests in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Erdogan emphasised Türkiye's determination to work with Libya to ensure stability and prosperity in the region.

