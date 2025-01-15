GAZA - An unfamiliar buzz of excitement and hope is sweeping across Gaza - a rare sentiment in a territory battered by 15 months of a vicious war, and an abnormal feeling amid the widespread destruction of infrastructure and souls.

For Raed Abu Jihad, one of the over two million people displaced by the violence, the sound of celebratory gunfire mingling with chants of Allahu Akbar (God is great) no longer feels out of place. The echoes reverberated through the dirt roads surrounding his tent in Khan Younis, where displaced families gathered after sunset, their voices brimming with hope.

The long-held dream of returning home has become a reality following the announcement of the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas.

Abu Jihad, 52, has endured the anguish of loss and displacement since the war began in October 2023. Relentless air strikes forced his family of 10 to flee their home in Beit Lahia in northern Gaza for relative safety in the south.

Speaking to TRT World, he said "When I called my journalist friend to confirm the news, he assured me it was true. For the first time in months, I felt like there was light at the end of this tunnel."

Indeed, the tunnel has been long and dark.

'Life will return'

Before ceasefire talks advanced, Gaza's humanitarian crisis reached catastrophic levels. Over 90 percent of the population faces acute food insecurity, with nearly all displaced.

"A tent on the rubble of your home says life will return, the war has paused, and the bitterness of displacement has ended. It means life itself." - Yassin Qassad, Gaza resident

Now many people are preparing to return to their homes - even if they have been razed.

"Some ask, what's the difference between one tent and another?" said Yassin Qassad, a father of seven who built a vegetable stall to survive.

Speaking to TRT World, he added, "A displacement tent means the war continues; you're far from your land, your neighbourhood, your loved ones. But a tent on the rubble of your home says life will return, the war has paused, and the bitterness of displacement has ended. It means life itself."

Qassad's family was ready to leave at a moment’s notice. “Whatever I’ve built here doesn’t matter. What matters is being near our old streets, our memories, and our neighbours," he said.

Others, like Mohamed Yousef Abu Taha, shared the same resolve. Displaced since May, he has moved through various shelters before landing at his in-laws’ damaged home, where he carved out a single room for his family. News of the ceasefire filled him with determination.

"Our neighbourhood is almost completely destroyed. But none of us will wait a second now that the truce is official. We’ll go back, even if we have to walk or crawl," he said.

What's on the table?

The ceasefire deal's first phase would see the release of 33 of the 90 Israeli hostages in Gaza. The release will comprise women, children, the elderly, and the sick. In return, Israel will release 30 Palestinian pisoners for every civilian hostage and 50 Palestinian detainees for every Israeli female soldier Hamas releases. The deal also requires 600 truckloads of humanitarian aid to be allowed into Gaza every day of the ceasefire, 50 of them carrying fuel, with 300 of the trucks allocated to north.

This phase will be accompanied by a partial withdrawal of Israeli troops over 60 days. The second phase, anticipated to begin 16 days into the ceasefire, aims to address the release of 61 remaining hostages, including military-age men, and the repatriation of the deceased, culminating in a full Israeli military withdrawal.