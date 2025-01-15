Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has received the foreign minister of the new administration in Syria, Asaad al Shaibani, and highlighted the need for lifting of sanctions on Syria, Türkiye’s Communications Directorate said.

The ousted Assad regime has left behind great destruction and Türkiye will support the urgent needs of the "brotherly" Syrian people and the reconstruction of the country, Erdogan said, stressing that there is no place for terrorist organisations in the future of Syria, the directorate said on Wednesday on X.

During the meeting, the latest situation in Syria and the steps to be taken on the basis of preserving the territorial integrity of the country were also discussed.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Director of National Intelligence Organisation (MIT) Ibrahim Kalin, Syria's Defence Minister Murhaf Abu Qasra and intelligence chief Anas Khattab also attended the meeting.

Bashar Assad, Syria’s leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia after anti-regime groups took control of Damascus on December 8, ending the Baath Party’s regime, which had been in power since 1963.

