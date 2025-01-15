TÜRKİYE
President Erdogan receives Syria’s FM, calls for lifting sanctions
Türkiye's President Erdogan stresses there is no place for terrorist organisations in Syria's future during meeting with Syrian ministers in Ankara.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan receives foreign minister of the new administration in Syria, Asaad al Shaibani, at the Presidential Complex in Ankara. / Photo: AA / AA
By Alican Tekingunduz
January 15, 2025

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has received the foreign minister of the new administration in Syria, Asaad al Shaibani, and highlighted the need for lifting of sanctions on Syria, Türkiye’s Communications Directorate said.

The ousted Assad regime has left behind great destruction and Türkiye will support the urgent needs of the "brotherly" Syrian people and the reconstruction of the country, Erdogan said, stressing that there is no place for terrorist organisations in the future of Syria, the directorate said on Wednesday on X.

During the meeting, the latest situation in Syria and the steps to be taken on the basis of preserving the territorial integrity of the country were also discussed.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Director of National Intelligence Organisation (MIT) Ibrahim Kalin, Syria's Defence Minister Murhaf Abu Qasra and intelligence chief Anas Khattab also attended the meeting.

Bashar Assad, Syria’s leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia after anti-regime groups took control of Damascus on December 8, ending the Baath Party’s regime, which had been in power since 1963.

RECOMMENDED

It is time for all religious, ethnic, and sectarian groups in Syria to embrace one another, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said.

Speaking at a news conference with Asaad al Shaibani, foreign minister of the new Syrian administration, Fidan stated that Türkiye offered to provide operational support to Syria regarding the Daesh terror group.

He announced that Türkiye's Consulate General in Aleppo will be operational on January 20.

For his part, al Shaibani noted that Syria and Türkiye have brought about "a new history."

Underlining the importance of Syria’s territorial unity, he highlighted that they want all territories under the central government to be united under the same roof.

Syria's new administration believes that no threat should be posed to Türkiye from Syrian territory, al Shaibani added.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
