US President-elect Donald Trump's cabinet nominees are currently undergoing Senate confirmation hearings, where they are being questioned by senators prior to the upcoming votes on their appointments.

Pam Bondi, Donald Trump’s nominee for attorney general, was among the first to face one of the most highly anticipated Senate confirmation hearings on Wednesday.

During her testimony, she pledged to put an end to what she described as the "weaponisation" of the Justice Department. This commitment aligned closely with the President-elect’s criticisms of the agency she was nominated to lead.

"I will fight every day to restore confidence and integrity to the Department of Justice," Bondi said in opening her confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee. “That partisanship, the weaponisation will be gone.”

Democrats have raised concerns about a TV appearance in 2023 in which Bondi said: "The prosecutors will be prosecuted — the bad ones."

Bondi, a former Florida attorney general, vowed politics will play no part in her decisions as attorney general.

In a parallel hearing, Trump's pick for Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, said the president has option to use military force to stop Mexican drug cartels at the border.

Rubio carefully navigated a GOP question about whether he would support the use of military force on the southern border to stop Mexican drug cartels.

"That’'s an option the president has at his disposal. Obviously, it’s not one that is in the purview of the Department of State," Rubio said in response to a question from GOP Senator Dave McCormick.

He added that there’s a lot the US can do "in close partnership with our allies in Mexico” to "confront this challenge."

Rubio also argued US must rebuild industrial base to reduce dependence on Chinese goods.

Trump team working side-by-side with Biden admin

Rubio noted that Gaza’s post-conflict future will require international cooperation to succeed.

"I am hopeful that there is an agreement in place that will bring hostages back immediately," Rubio said of potential for a Gaza agreement as negotiators continue to hash out in Qatar.