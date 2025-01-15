US President Joe Biden and President-elect Donald Trump have both claimed credit for ceasefire that will pause Israel's 467-day-long genocide in Gaza after the White House brought Trump's Middle East envoy into negotiations that have dragged on since May, 2024.

Trump wasted no time in asserting he was the moving force behind the deal, whose final details were still being ironed out, according to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office.

"This EPIC ceasefire agreement could have only happened as a result of our Historic Victory in November, as it signaled to the entire World that my Administration would seek Peace and negotiate deals to ensure the safety of all Americans, and our Allies," Trump wrote on social media.

"I am thrilled American and Israeli hostages will be returning home to be reunited with their families and loved ones."

Trump added that his incoming Mideast envoy, Steve Witkoff, would continue "to work closely with Israel and our Allies to make sure Gaza NEVER again becomes a terrorist safe haven."

Minutes later, Biden stressed in a statement that the deal that will halt Israel's genocide in Gaza was reached under "the precise contours" of a plan that he set out some eight months ago.

"It is the result not only of the extreme pressure that Hamas has been under and the changed regional equation after a ceasefire in Lebanon and weakening of Iran — but also of dogged and painstaking American diplomacy," Biden claimed.

"My diplomacy never ceased in their efforts to get this done."

What experts are saying

Nancy Okail, head of the US-based Center for International Policy, said acceptance of the deal in the face of Trump's insistence that a ceasefire be in place when he takes office next week "ironically shows how effective actual pressure can be in changing Israeli government behavior."