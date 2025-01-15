Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has expressed satisfaction with the ceasefire agreement reached between Hamas and Israel, calling it a potential stepping stone towards lasting peace in the region.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Erdogan said the deal could pave the way for "permanent peace and stability" in the region, benefitting both "Palestinian brothers and sisters" and humanity at large.

The Turkish leader paid tribute to the "heroic people of Gaza," praising their courage in defending their lands and freedoms against "Israel's unlawful and inhumane attacks."

"Türkiye has never abandoned our Palestinian brothers and sisters in their struggle against oppression," Erdogan stated, pledging continued support for Gaza's reconstruction efforts. "We will mobilise all our resources to help Gaza heal its wounds and stand back on its feet."

The Turkish president also commemorated those who lost their lives in Gaza during the conflict, ending his statement with a prayer for the success of the ceasefire agreement.