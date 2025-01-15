WORLD
In pictures: Euphoria in Gaza and Israel over ceasefire deal
Palestinians and Israelis celebrate announcement of ceasefire in Israel's genocidal war on Gaza, which will take effect on January 19.
Palestinians react to the news on a ceasefire deal with Israel, in Khan Younis in southern Gaza / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
January 15, 2025

Palestinians burst into celebration across Gaza at news of a ceasefire in Israel's genocidal war, with some shedding years of joy and others whistling, clapping and chanting "Allahu akbar" (God is greatest).

"I am happy, yes, I am crying, but those are tears of joy," said Ghada, a mother of five displaced from her home in Gaza City during the 15-month-old war.

"We are being reborn, with every hour of delay Israel conducted a new massacre, I hope it is all getting over now," she told the Reuters news agency via a chat app from a shelter in Deir Al-Balah town in central Gaza.

Youths beat tambourines, blew horns and danced in the street in Khan Younis in the southern part of the enclave minutes after hearing news of the agreement struck in the Qatari capital Doha.

Israelis also demonstrated to celebrate the announcement, expressing joy over the possibility of the return of the hostages.

Here are some images of joyful celebrations from both sides.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
