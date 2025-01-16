Thursday, January 16, 2025

1849 GMT — US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has expressed confidence that a ceasefire in Gaza will be implemented as of Sunday, despite Israel postponing a cabinet vote.

"It's not exactly surprising that in a process, in a negotiation, that has been this challenging and this fraught, you may get a loose end. We're tying up that loose end as we speak," he said.

On whether the ceasefire deal could have been reached earlier, Blinken said: "Do I wish we could have gotten the ceasefire agreement months ago? Of course. The suffering, the lives lost could have been avoided if we'd gotten this over the line sooner."

1932 GMT — Far-right Israeli minister Ben-Gvir threatens to quit over Gaza deal

Israel's hardline National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir has said he would resign from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government if it ratifies the ceasefire deal in Gaza, which he has strongly opposed.

Israeli media outlets reported earlier that the cabinet was expected to vote to ratify the agreement on Friday, but there has been no confirmation from the prime minister's office.

1910 GMT — Israeli gov't must not be allowed to violate ceasefire: Turkish President Erdogan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has urged the international community to uphold its obligations to the people of Gaza.

“The Israeli government must not be allowed to violate the ceasefire,” said Erdogan in a joint press conference with his Mongolian counterpart Ukhnaa Khurelsukh in the capital Ankara.

The world “must fulfil its legal and moral responsibilities toward Gazans,” Erdogan said.

1844 GMT — Egypt says Gaza ceasefire must take effect ‘without delay’

Egypt has stressed the need for the implementation of the ceasefire agreement in Gaza “without delay.”

The statement came during a phone call Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty received from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, according to a statement from the Egyptian Foreign Ministry.

Abdelatty emphasised “the critical importance of initiating the implementation of the Gaza ceasefire agreement and the exchange of prisoners and hostages without delay."

He underscored "the need for all parties to respect the terms of the agreement and adhere to the specified timelines for its phases."

1818 GMT — Palestinian government reviews post-truce emergency relief preparedness in Gaza

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa has reviewed the readiness of ministries and government agencies to implement emergency response plans in Gaza immediately after the cessation of genocide on Sunday.

He highlighted the importance of “strengthening coordination with government teams operating in Gaza, which have consistently provided services, including medical staff, teachers, relief workers, and technical teams for the water and electricity authorities, alongside other governmental entities.”

1805 GMT — Yemen's Houthis threaten more attacks if Israel breaches Gaza ceasefire

Yemen's Houthis have threatened to keep up their attacks if Israel does not respect the recently announced ceasefire in its war on Gaza.

"We will watch the implementation of the agreement, and if there are any Israeli breaches, massacres or attacks, we will be ready to provide military support to the Palestinian people," leader Abdulmalik al Houthi said in a televised address.

"The Israeli enemy failed to achieve its declared and clear goals, and failed miserably to recover its prisoners without an exchange deal," he said, maintaining that Israel and the US were "obliged" to accept the ceasefire.

1743 GMT — Israeli Cabinet to ratify Gaza hostage swap deal Friday: Public broadcaster

The Israeli Cabinet will convene early Friday to ratify a ceasefire and prisoners exchange deal with Palestinian factions in Gaza, according to Israeli media.

1730 GMT — Gaza ceasefire must serve as step toward independent Palestinian state: Malaysian premier

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has said: “This ceasefire must serve as a stepping stone towards the long-overdue goal of establishing a viable, sovereign, and independent Palestinian state.”

“While we welcome the announcement of a much-needed ceasefire in Gaza, the loss of tens of thousands of Palestinian lives and the displacement of over two million people cannot and must not be forgotten.”

He said the international community must ensure that the truce is permanent.

1630 GMT — Palestinian woman assaulted, injured by Israeli soldiers in occupied West Bank

A 40-year-old Palestinian woman was assaulted and injured by Israeli soldiers in the occupied West Bank city of Hebron, medics have said.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said the woman was beaten by rifle butts in the old city of Hebron and was transferred to a hospital for medical attention.

Imad Abu Shamsiya, a human rights activist, said that the woman was attacked while documenting Israeli soldiers as they stopped a group of women in the Ras area of Hebron’s old city.

1420 GMT — Israel kills 77 people in Gaza after ceasefire deal announced

The Israeli army has killed at least 77 Palestinians in air strikes across Gaza since the announcement of a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas.

Gaza Civil Defence spokesman Mahmoud Basal said in a statement that the victims included 25 women and 21 children, while over 250 people were wounded since Wednesday night.

The spokesman said 66 of the victims have been killed in air strikes in Gaza City, four in central Gaza, and seven in southern Khan Younis city.

He described the last hours across the enclave as “extremely difficult, especially in Gaza City.”

Women and children were among the people killed in the air strike, it added.

1406 GMT — Egypt vows to ensure Gaza ceasefire implementation

Egypt has said that it will continue its efforts to implement the commitments outlined in the Gaza ceasefire agreement.

During a phone call with his British Foreign Secretary David Lammy, Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty highlighted Egypt’s active role alongside Qatar and the US in reaching the agreement for a prisoner exchange and sustainable calm in Gaza.

The minister emphasised the importance of expanding humanitarian aid across Gaza, rehabilitating hospitals and healthcare facilities, and enabling displaced civilians to return to their areas.

He also reaffirmed Egypt’s dedication to ensuring the agreement’s phased implementation and coordination with Qatar and the US to uphold its terms.

1348 GMT — UK urges Israeli cabinet to back Gaza ceasefire deal

The British foreign secretary has urged the Israeli cabinet to approve the Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal, warning that now is "not the time for any backtracking."

In a statement to the House of Commons, David Lammy said it is critical that there is final approval of this agreement.

"As the Israeli Cabinet meets, I urge them to back this deal. Now is not the time for any backtracking. Both sides must implement each phase of the deal in full and on time," he told lawmakers.

1310 GMT — Iran hails Gaza ceasefire deal as ‘historic victory’ for Palestinians

Iran has welcomed a ceasefire deal to end Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza, calling it a “historic victory” for Palestinians.

“This agreement is the result of the unparalleled resistance, courage, bravery, and endurance of the great people of Palestine and Gaza in the face of one of the largest genocides and population displacements in history,” the Iranian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“It is also the outcome of the solidarity and unity of the people of Gaza with the honourable resistance and their steadfastness against the forced displacement of Palestinians,” it added.

1246 GMT — NATO welcomes ceasefire agreement between Israel, Hamas

NATO has welcomed the agreement between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas on a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of hostages, set to take effect on Sunday, an alliance official said.

"NATO welcomes the ceasefire & hostage release agreement in Gaza. We commend Egypt, Qatar & USA for their efforts in brokering this deal that brings hope to the region, " Javier Colomina special representative for the Southern Neighbourhood, wrote on X.

Colomina added: "Full implementation of the agreement will be crucial as a first step to greater stability in the Middle East."

1112 GMT — EU announces $123 million in Gaza aid after ceasefire

The EU has said it would deliver 120 million euros ($123 million) in aid for war-torn Gaza, a day after the announcement of a ceasefire and hostage release deal.

"Today we are also adopting a package of 120 million euros for Gaza to address the ongoing humanitarian crisis there," EU spokeswoman Eva Hrncirova told reporters.

1102 GMT — Palestinian death toll in Gaza hits 46,788 amid Israel's Gaza war

Palestinian health ministry in Gaza has said that 81 people were killed in the territory in the previous 24 hours, during which a ceasefire deal was announced, taking the overall war death toll to 46,788.

The ministry said at least 110,453 people have been wounded in more than 15 months of Israeli war following the Hamas attack on October 7, 2023.

1100 GMT — Russia welcomes any settlement that leads to security in Gaza: Kremlin

Russia welcomes any settlement that leads to security in Gaza after a ceasefire and hostage release deal between Israel and Hamas was announced, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

The complex ceasefire accord between Israel and Hamas, which controls Gaza, emerged on Wednesday after mediation by Qatar, Egypt and the US and 15 months of bloodshed that devastated the coastal territory and inflamed the Middle East.

1016 GMT — At least 22 Palestinians arrested in fresh Israeli raids in occupied West Bank

The Israeli army rounded up at least 22 more Palestinians in fresh military raids in the occupied West Bank, according to prisoners’ affairs groups.

Former prisoners were among the detainees in the raids that targeted Bethlehem, Tubas, Tulkarem, and Ramallah, the Commission of Detainees’ Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoner Society said in a joint statement.