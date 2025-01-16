Outgoing US President Joe Biden has delivered his farewell speech from the Oval Office to mark the final days of his presidency.

Biden wished President-elect Donald Trump success on Wednesday during his speech but warned of a dangerous "oligarchy" under him.

During his speech, Biden raised the alarm about "a dangerous concentration of power in the hands of a very few ultra-wealthy people," warning that "oligarchy is taking shape in America, extreme wealth, power and influence that literally threatens our entire democracy."

Biden also lashed out at social media firms, with X owner and the world's richest man Elon Musk set to play a key role in Trump's incoming administration and Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg courting the Republican.

"Americans are being buried under an avalanche of misinformation and disinformation, enabling the abuse of power," said Biden.

He started his remarks by saying that the Trump administration will largely implement the Gaza ceasefire deal, which was announced earlier on Wednesday by Qatar.

He also touched on Artificial Intelligence (AI), saying that the US must lead on AI, not China.