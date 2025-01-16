Washington, DC — Muslim allies of US President-elect Donald Trump have hailed the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza as the direct result of the "decisive leadership" and "skilled negotiations" of Trump, adding the Republican leader delivered his promise he made to Arab and Muslim voters during the election campaigning.

"Trump's role in brokering the Gaza truce stands as testimony to his fulfilment of a key promise to promote peace in the Middle East, a pledge that resonated with many Arab and Muslim voters," Faisal Deri, founder of the US Africa Growth and Opportunity Club, tells TRT World.

Deri, who is the chair of the African Republicans of Minnesota and had galvanised many Muslim Americans to vote for Trump, says the Gaza ceasefire deal would further cement ties between American Muslims and the Republican Party.

"By addressing issues of deep importance to Muslim and Arab-American communities, such as regional peace and stability, Trump has laid the groundwork for a stronger political connection," he says.

Rola Makki, a resident of Dearborn City in Michigan and the vice president of outreach for the Michigan GOP, tells TRT World the ceasefire deal in Gaza is "a clear example of President Trump keeping his campaign promise."

"Trump promised a ceasefire, he applied pressure, and few days before he takes office, a ceasefire was achieved," says Trump’s Lebanese-American Muslim supporter. She says, with the truce deal that will stop bloodshed in Gaza, Trump has created a big opening between the GOP and the Arab American community.

In the November 2024 presidential election, many Arab and Muslim voters moved away from the Democratic Party and voted overwhelmingly for Trump, who, in his rallies, promised to end wars in the Middle East, especially in besieged Gaza.

The exodus, fuelled by fury over the Biden administration’s handling of the war in Gaza, where Israel has killed tens of thousands of Palestinians and uprooted millions, helped Trump win key battleground states, especially Michigan, as he defeated Democratic rival Kamala Harris to win a second term in the White House.

Trump and Biden take credit

On Wednesday, as the ceasefire deal was announced by Qatar, one of the chief mediators, Trump wasted no time in declaring he was the main force behind the agreement.

"This EPIC ceasefire agreement could have only happened as a result of our Historic Victory in November, as it signalled to the entire World that my Administration would seek Peace and negotiate deals to ensure the safety of all Americans, and our Allies," Trump wrote on social media.

Minutes later, US President Joe Biden joined the fray and claimed credit for the deal. He asserted the agreement was reached under "the precise contours" of a plan that he set out some eight months ago.