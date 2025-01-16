WORLD
India's Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan stabbed at Mumbai home: media
Police say they are investigating the incident, and searching for the assailant, who fled the scene, media said.
Representatives for Khan confirm he is in surgery after the burglary attempt. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
January 16, 2025

India's Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan, 54, was in surgery on Thursday for six stab injuries received in a scuffle with an intruder at his home in the financial capital of Mumbai, media said.

The son of former India cricket captain Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi and actress Sharmila Tagore, Khan is among the country's most bankable stars, having featured in more than 70 films and television series, in some also as a producer.

He lives in an apartment in the western suburb of Bandra, along with his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is also an actor, and their two children, Jeh and Taimur.

Khan was taken to a nearby hospital at around 3:30 a.m. on Thursday with six injuries, two deeper than the rest and one close to his spine, news agency ANI said, citing Niraj Uttamani, the hospital's chief operating officer.

"A small piece of foreign body close to the spine is identified," it quoted the official as saying. "He is currently undergoing surgery ... The extent of the damage will be understood once the surgery is complete."

Representatives for Khan confirmed he was in surgery after the burglary attempt, media said, but they did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Police said they were investigating the incident, and searching for the assailant, who fled the scene, media said.

Film stars and opposition leaders called for tougher security.

SOURCE:Reuters
