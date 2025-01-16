WORLD
Israel-Hamas truce: What's the deal?
Netanyahu says he would only issue a formal response “after the final details of the agreement, which are currently being worked on, are completed.”
A Palestinian watches news on his mobile to follow Israel-Hamas truce deal, in Dura, occupied West Bank, January 15, 2025. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
January 16, 2025

After 15 months of relentless Israeli bloodshed in Gaza, a major breakthrough has emerged: The Palestinian resistance group Hamas and Israel have reportedly agreed to a ceasefire, set to begin on Sunday.

This pivotal agreement includes a phased halt to hostilities, the release of hostages, and the exchange of prisoners.

Mediators from Qatar, the United States, Egypt and other parties played a central role in brokering this complex deal.

Details of the deal reportedly approved by both sides have not yet been made public. Here's what we know so far based on the statements by US President Joe Biden, Qatari mediators and media reports:

The ceasefire agreement at a glance

Initial phase: A six-week truce during which Israeli forces will gradually withdraw from Gaza's populated areas.

Hostage release: Hamas is expected to release several hostages, focusing on women, children and elderly captives, in exchange for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners held by Israel.

Humanitarian relief: A significant increase in humanitarian aid to Gaza, allowing hundreds of supply trucks into the devastated enclave daily.

What led to the agreement?

Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al Thani announced the deal in Doha late on Wednesday, highlighting its aim to end the Israeli war and provide urgently needed relief to Palestinians.

US President Joe Biden welcomed the breakthrough, emphasising the importance of reuniting families and delivering humanitarian aid.

While the agreement offers a glimmer of hope, far-right factions within Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition have criticised the deal.

Hamas, in a statement, hailed the deal as a victory for Palestinians.

However, hostilities continue as the formal truce awaits approval by Israel's security cabinet and government, with votes expected on Thursday. Until then, deadly Israeli air strikes persist in Gaza, claiming dozens more lives.

