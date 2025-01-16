After 15 months of relentless Israeli bloodshed in Gaza, a major breakthrough has emerged: The Palestinian resistance group Hamas and Israel have reportedly agreed to a ceasefire, set to begin on Sunday.

This pivotal agreement includes a phased halt to hostilities, the release of hostages, and the exchange of prisoners.

Mediators from Qatar, the United States, Egypt and other parties played a central role in brokering this complex deal.

Details of the deal reportedly approved by both sides have not yet been made public. Here's what we know so far based on the statements by US President Joe Biden, Qatari mediators and media reports:

The ceasefire agreement at a glance

Initial phase: A six-week truce during which Israeli forces will gradually withdraw from Gaza's populated areas.

Hostage release: Hamas is expected to release several hostages, focusing on women, children and elderly captives, in exchange for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners held by Israel.

Humanitarian relief: A significant increase in humanitarian aid to Gaza, allowing hundreds of supply trucks into the devastated enclave daily.