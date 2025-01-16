In a dramatic twist, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday decided to postpone a Cabinet meeting minutes before it was set to approve a ceasefire agreement with Hamas, accusing the Palestinian group of creating a "last-minute crisis”.

Hamas has responded saying it is committed to the ceasefire agreement announced by international mediators on Wednesday, senior group official Izzat al-Rishq said on Thursday

This delay, amid tensions within Israel’s politics, has raised questions about whether Netanyahu is bowing to pressure from his far-right coalition partners, particularly his Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who are known for their hardline stance on security issues.

Netanyahu's office claimed Hamas had reneged on parts of the agreement, seeking last-minute concessions before the agreement could be finalised. However, specific details of these alleged breaches were not disclosed and this is not the first time Netanyahu has scuttled the ceasefire.

While the latest ceasefire deal had appeared poised for approval, Netanyahu’s decision to delay the Cabinet meeting appears to be likely influenced by his delicate balancing act between securing peace and appeasing far-right political forces within his government.

As reported by The New York Times, far-right figures such as Ben-Gvir have long sought to derail similar deals in the past.

Ben-Gvir, along with other far-right members, has publicly criticised any agreement that could be seen as conceding ground to Hamas, viewing it as sign of weakness.

Ben-Gvir, in particular, has threatened to pull his Otzma Yehudit (Jewish Power) party from Netanyahu’s government if the ceasefire moves forward, arguing that it undermines Israel’s military achievements in Gaza.

Smotrich, another prominent far-right figure and leader of the Religious Zionism party, has also voiced opposition to any ceasefire, calling the deal "dangerous" for Israel’s security.