WORLD
2 MIN READ
Bulgaria's parliament approves coalition led by centre-right's Zhelyazkov
Some 125 lawmakers at the 240-seat legislature approved Zhelyazkov's proposed cabinet in a vote on Thursday, opening the way for a new government to take office.
Bulgaria's parliament approves coalition led by centre-right's Zhelyazkov
The government has pledged to restore financial stability and maintain pro-EU and pro-NATO policies. / Photo: AFP / AFP
By Emir Isci
January 16, 2025

Bulgaria's parliament approved on Thursday a cabinet led by Rosen Zhelyazkov, a former parliament speaker, ending months of negotiations on the formation of a coalition government.

The centre-right GERB party won a snap election in October, the seventh held in the Balkan state in four years, but has had to hold tough talks with other political parties for more than two months in order to form a government.

Zhelyazkov, proposed as PM-designate by the largest parliamentary GERB-SDS group, received a mandate from President Rumen Radev on Wednesday to form a government.

Bulgaria, the poorest member of the European Union, has been plagued by revolving-door governments since anti-graft protests in 2020 unseated a GERB coalition.

RECOMMENDED

The NATO member needs political stability to speed up the uptake of EU funds into its creaking infrastructure and nudge it towards adopting the euro.

"Bulgaria needs a regular government that will implement policies supporting the democratic rule of law, the competitiveness of the economy, security, and protecting citizens' social rights," Zhelyazkov told the parliament ahead of the vote.

Bulgaria's plans to join the euro zone have been pushed back twice because of missed inflation targets. Zhelyazkov pledged on Wednesday that his government will help the country make it into the single-currency bloc.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Venezuela's Rodriguez appoints US-educated banker to lead country's investment agency
Musk teases buying Ryanair in growing row with airline boss
Deadly Russian strikes hit Ukraine, disrupt amenities
UN chief condemns Israeli demolition of UNRWA compound in occupied East Jerusalem
Water 'bankruptcy' puts billions of lives at risk: UN
Trump credits US cooperation as Syria recaptures all Daesh prisoners freed by YPG
Macron warns Trump tariff threat over Greenland risks a world 'without rules'
Türkiye's Fidan and US' Rubio discuss Syria, ‘Board of Peace’ for Gaza
Global trade war fears hammer global stocks, send gold to record high
Mauritius rebuffs Trump criticism, insists Chagos sovereignty ‘no longer up for debate’
SDF's anti-Daesh role in Syria expired; Damascus now in charge: US
Greenland pushes back as 'Make America Go Away' caps taunt Washington
Türkiye condemns YPG attack on flag at Syrian border as 'open provocation'
Zelenskyy fears Greenland tensions could eclipse Ukraine war
EU vows 'unflinching' response to Trump's Greenland takeover threat