TikTok users in the US appear to be split on how to process an upcoming Supreme Court decision ruling on the platform’s future with incredulity, resignation and humour.

The US Supreme Court is weighing TikTok’s challenge to a law mandating its sale or ban over fears of Chinese government access to sensitive user data.

The legislation, signed by US President Joe Biden, demands ByteDance divest from TikTok by January 19. Lawmakers cite risks of espionage, misinformation, and content manipulation as key concerns. TikTok denies the allegations, asserting its independence from ByteDance.

If the Court rules against the platform ByteDance will be required to sell TikTok to a US-owned firm or face a nationwide ban. ByteDance’s lawyer emphasised that a forced sale is unworkable, given China’s likely opposition, leaving TikTok’s future in legal and political limbo.

Speculation about potential buyers includes investors led by Steven Mnuchin, private equity firms, and billionaire Frank McCourt. Critics warn the forced sale could harm America’s stance on a free and open internet.

The ban could take effect on January 19 unless ByteDance sells TikTok or the Supreme Court rules otherwise.

However, TikTok won’t vanish overnight.

This court ruling could disrupt a platform critical to 170 million monthly American users, some of whom are entrepreneurs and creators.

The ban would target app stores, barring Apple and Google from distributing or updating the app, with penalties for noncompliance.

A ban would prevent new downloads and updates, but existing users could continue using the app until it becomes obsolete.

Bypassing restrictions via VPNs is unlikely, as Apple and Google tie download servers to the country of account origin.

Transcendental TikTok

TikTok’s explosive growth during the pandemic transformed it into a lifeline for small businesses and creators.

Its algorithm drove massive exposure for entrepreneurs, many of whom attribute their success to the platform.

“I've been full-time on TikTok,” Taylor Byrne, content creator, 23, told TRT World. “TikTok has definitely the best opportunities money-wise for creators.”

Known for her videos on thrifty shopping and local exploration, Byrne says TikTok has supported her financially for two years.

According to TikTok’s estimates, in one month, the ban could cost 7 million small businesses $1 billion in revenue in addition to some 2 million creators who stand to lose $300 million.

TikTok creators tapped into a user market that enjoyed watching satisfying videos of food being cooked, slime being toyed with or crushable soaps disintegrating – profiting off it.