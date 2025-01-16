“My world shattered on a quiet April evening in 2022,” recalls Ellen Roome, 48, a bereaved mother from Cheltenham, UK.

Her 14-year-old son, Jools Sweeney, had spent the day playing football with friends and chatting cheerfully with his family.

He had spoken to Ellen on the phone just hours before, his voice filled with the carefree joy of the day, and as they ended the call, his final words, “Love you,” hung in the air—a tender memory she would carry forever.

In less than two hours, his mother found Jools in his bedroom, not breathing, leaving behind a silence that spoke louder than words and a void no explanation could fill.

While the coroner couldn’t determine whether Jools had been in a “suicidal mood,” Ellen suspects he may have been drawn into the dangerous world of online challenges—harmless on the surface but potentially deadly.

“Jools did a lot of challenges, but I thought they were fun kids' challenges,” she says in an exclusive interview with TRT World from her home in Cheltenham.

“I even joined in with some of them.”

The possibility that one of these challenges could have gone horribly wrong haunts Ellen.

“It’s my gut feeling, but my gut feeling isn’t enough—I need to know,” she says.

For more than two years, Ellen has fought to access Jools’s social media accounts, but she says tech companies have made it “very difficult.”

Her relentless advocacy reached the British Parliament on Monday, where her petition for a ‘Jools’ Law’ was supported by Labour Party MP Lola McEvoy.

The proposed bill, if approved, could be a milestone for bereaved families like Ellen’s, offering them a way to understand their children’s final moments without enduring the immense financial and emotional obstacles she has faced.

By mandating social media companies to preserve and share data in cases of a child’s death, the legislation would dismantle legal and bureaucratic barriers that currently prevent grieving parents from accessing vital information.

Jools' law campaign is part of a broader, global movement to address the risks social media poses to young users.

Last month, Australia enacted one of the world’s strictest internet regulations, banning children under 16 from using social media without verified parental consent and imposing fines of up to USD $30.7 (AUD $49.5) million for non-compliance.

Norway has also proposed recently to raise the age of consent for social media use to 15, allowing parents to sign off for younger users, and is working on legislation to establish an absolute minimum age for access.

Where’s the data?

Ellen’s search for answers quickly became a fight against systemic failures. The police investigation was hampered by delays and limitations.

“As a parent, you have no right to see your child’s (online) data. And I never realised that,” she says, referring to the current law.

She was particularly troubled by the fact that neither the Gloucestershire Coroner nor Gloucestershire Police requested Jools’ full social media search history from tech companies after his death.

Ellen learned that many platforms only retain user data for 90 days unless a formal preservation request is submitted, something that never happened in Jools’ case.

“It was one of his friends who eventually guessed his password. But that was five months after Jools died, and by then, any data stored on social media was likely gone,” she said.

The police managed to uncover one TikTok account, one Instagram account, and one Snapchat account, but Ellen knew her son had more profiles.

Social media companies, including TikTok and Meta, have cited privacy concerns in refusing to share meaningful data with her.

TikTok claimed it deleted Jools’ search history in compliance with data protection laws. Meanwhile, Meta provided basic account details like Jools’ username and phone number but refused to release his messages or browsing history.