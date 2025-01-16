WORLD
2 MIN READ
Ukraine, UK sign '100 Year Partnership' agreement
The agreement, published by Ukraine's Presidential Office, will deepen defence cooperation between the two countries while also addressing long-term threats and challenges to maritime security.
Ukraine, UK sign '100 Year Partnership' agreement
The agreement was signed during Starmer's unannounced visit to Kiev. / Photo: AP / AP
By Rabiul Islam
January 16, 2025

Ukraine and the UK have signed a "100 Year Partnership" agreement to deepen defence cooperation and address long-term threats and challenges to maritime security after British Prime Minister Keir Starmer arrived in the capital Kiev for his first visit since taking office last year.

“Today is a truly historic day. Relations between Ukraine and the UK are closer than ever,” state news agency Ukrinform quoted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as saying on Thursday.

Zelenskyy said the relationship between his country and the UK has reached a new level, describing the agreement as "more than a strategic relationship."

The agreement was signed during Starmer's unannounced visit to Kiev.

RECOMMENDED

The agreement, published by Ukraine's Presidential Office, will deepen defence cooperation between the two countries while also addressing long-term threats and challenges to maritime security.

It will strengthen cooperation in areas such as economics and trade, energy, climate crisis, and clean energy transitions.

RelatedUK announces additional $286M military aid for Ukraine
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Venezuela's Rodriguez appoints US-educated banker to lead country's investment agency
Musk teases buying Ryanair in growing row with airline boss
Deadly Russian strikes hit Ukraine, disrupt amenities
UN chief condemns Israeli demolition of UNRWA compound in occupied East Jerusalem
Water 'bankruptcy' puts billions of lives at risk: UN
Trump credits US cooperation as Syria recaptures all Daesh prisoners freed by YPG
Macron warns Trump tariff threat over Greenland risks a world 'without rules'
Türkiye's Fidan and US' Rubio discuss Syria, ‘Board of Peace’ for Gaza
Global trade war fears hammer global stocks, send gold to record high
Mauritius rebuffs Trump criticism, insists Chagos sovereignty ‘no longer up for debate’
SDF's anti-Daesh role in Syria expired; Damascus now in charge: US
Greenland pushes back as 'Make America Go Away' caps taunt Washington
Türkiye condemns YPG attack on flag at Syrian border as 'open provocation'
Zelenskyy fears Greenland tensions could eclipse Ukraine war
EU vows 'unflinching' response to Trump's Greenland takeover threat