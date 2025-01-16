Türkiye and Mongolia have signed multiple bilateral agreements during Mongolian President Ukhnaa Khurelsukh's visit to Ankara, the first such visit by a Mongolian head of state in over two decades.

During a joint media briefing in the Turkish capital, Ankara, Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Mongolian counterpart signed eleven comprehensive agreements spanning various sectors.

Among the key agreements was a cooperation protocol between Turkish Radio and Television Corporation (TRT) and Mongolian National Broadcaster (MNB), aimed at enhancing media collaboration and cultural exchange between the two nations.

The bilateral talks yielded significant progress in healthcare and education, with both nations signing agreements to foster cooperation in medical sciences and academic exchanges.

These agreements are expected to facilitate knowledge sharing, joint research initiatives, and student exchange programs between Turkish and Mongolian institutions.

The visit has been hailed as a turning point in Turkish-Mongolian relations, with both nations expressing their commitment to deepening cooperation across multiple sectors.

The establishment of a strategic partnership framework is expected to pave the way for increased bilateral trade, cultural exchange, and diplomatic coordination in regional and international affairs.