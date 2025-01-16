Türkiye has condemned a recent US decision to designate the Greek Cypriot administration as eligible for arms sales and military training, calling it a "grave mistake."

Turkish foreign ministry said it would escalate militarisation on the island of Cyprus at a sensitive time for the region.

The statement said it shared the concerns expressed by the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) and stressed that such steps undermine efforts to maintain stability.

"This decision will only heighten armament activities on the island," the statement read, urging all parties to act with common sense and refrain from provocative steps.

The statement also called on the incoming US administration to reverse the decision, labelling it a misguided policy of the outgoing administration.

Türkiye pledged to continue support for the TRNC as a guarantor state in bolstering its defence and deterrence capabilities against growing security concerns.