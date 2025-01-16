Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has urged the international community to uphold its obligations to the people of Gaza.

“The Israeli government must not be allowed to violate the ceasefire,” said Erdogan in a joint press conference with his Mongolian counterpart Ukhnaa Khurelsukh in the capital Ankara on Thursday.

The world “must fulfil its legal and moral responsibilities toward Palestinians in Gaza,” Erdogan said.

“Despite losing more than 50,000 martyrs, mostly women and children, Gaza did not surrender, could not be subdued, and Gazans did not bow down to the oppressors,” Erdogan stressed.

Erdogan stresses the need for the international community to intensify efforts to uphold the ceasefire and address the devastation in Gaza, describing this as a responsibility for humanity.

“As an alliance of humanity, we must work harder, especially from this point on, to ensure adherence to the ceasefire, and to heal the wounds in Gaza,” Erdogan noted.

“Türkiye believes peace talks for an independent and sovereign Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital should begin as soon as possible,” Erdogan added.

Khurelsukh, for his part, expressed his country’s gratitude for “Türkiye's efforts to establish peace on both global and regional scale.”