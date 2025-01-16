Several journalists have loudly lambasted US Secretary of State Antony Blinken over support for Israel's genocide in Gaza, repeatedly interrupting his final press conference as he sought to defend his handling of the 15-month-old war.

Israel's genocide in Gaza is likely to define the foreign policy legacy of the outgoing Biden administration, despite a deal reached with Palestinian resistance group Hamas on Wednesday on a ceasefire in exchange for the release of prisoners.

"Criminal! Why aren't you in The Hague," shouted Sam Husseini, an independent journalist in the Thursday press conference at the State Department briefing room. The Hague is where the International Criminal Court is located.

The unusually confrontational scene in the State Department only ended when security personnel forcibly picked up Husseini and carried him out of the room as he continued to heckle Blinken.

Blinken has faced criticism for providing Israel with weapons and diplomatic to Tel Aviv which resulted in genocide of the Palestinians.

Israel's military invasion of Gaza has reportedly killed over 46,000 Palestinians, while also drawing accusations of genocide in a World Court case brought by South Africa and of war crimes and crimes against humanity at the International Criminal Court, which has issued arrest warrants for Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu and others.

Studies show the death toll documented by Palestinians is a conservative estimate and far behind the actual death toll, which could be around 200,000.

According to the medical journal The Lancet, some 186,000 may have died since Israel's invasion of Gaza began in October 2023. The Lancet also estimates that the death toll caused by direct Israeli military action in Gaza up to June 2024, was 64,260, 41 percent higher than recorded by Palestinian health officials.

The war has displaced nearly Gaza's entire 2.3 million population and drawn the concern of the world's main hunger monitor.

Blinken, who leaves office on Monday when the administration of President-elect Donald Trump takes over, calmly asked for quiet while he delivered his remarks, and later took questions from reporters.