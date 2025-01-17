The UN Security Council adopted a resolution on Thursday reinforcing its commitment to Libya's sovereignty, stability and unity through extended sanctions and new measures on frozen assets.

The resolution, submitted by the UK, received 14 votes in favour and only one abstention by Russia.

It extends sanctions originally implemented in 2011 and aims to strengthen the arms embargo, travel bans and asset freezes to prevent further destabilisation of the country.

The resolution includes a pivotal provision regarding Libya's frozen assets and decided to allow the Libyan Investment Authority's frozen cash reserves to be reinvested.

According to the resolution, the funds can be invested in low-risk time deposits with appropriate financial institutions, ensuring the preservation of their value and eventual benefit to the Libyan people.