Another 114 possible unmarked graves thought to belong to children have been found at the former McIntosh Indian Residential School in northern Ontario, Canada, a search team reported Thursday.

“Seven inscribed burial monuments were known to be located within the historical cemetery area,” the Wiikwogaming Tiinahtiisiiwin Project Team said in a press release.

“The visual survey documented an additional 114 unmarked burial features, with 106 situated within the historical cemetery area and eight elsewhere on former school grounds,” it added.

The school, opened in 1925 and closed in 1969, was run by Roman Catholic missionaries.

“Extensive historical research has uncovered the names of 165 people buried on the Mclntosh IRS (Indian Residential School) property by members of the Oblates of Mary Immaculate who were responsible for the school and the children who attended,” the research team said.

Sexual and physical abuse