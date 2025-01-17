Amid shifting global alliances and a growing transatlantic rift, the EU faces the risk of isolation without stronger ties to Türkiye, Turkish experts say, emphasising that collaboration in energy, trade, and digitisation could strengthen Europe’s geopolitical standing and global influence.

“If the EU has a serious strategic plan, it is better for Europe to join hands with Türkiye,” said Associate Professor Suay Nilhan Acikalin, a Turkish foreign policy and political leadership expert.

Experts argue that Türkiye’s pivotal role in the region, alongside its position as NATO’s second-largest military power, makes it indispensable to Europe.

“Türkiye significantly contributes to Euro-Atlantic security. Ignoring these contributions would be a profound oversight,” international relations expert Professor Aylin Noi told TRT World, urging the EU to adopt a forward-looking strategy.

Türkiye’s strategic importance to Europe is undeniable, yet its relationship with the bloc remains hindered by the EU’s “strategic blindness,” with issues like Cyprus overshadowing broader collaboration.

“The EU seems overly fixated on Cyprus, holding its broader relationship with Türkiye hostage to this issue,” Noi said.

This limited perspective has left Türkiye’s significant potential in areas like security, trade, and diplomacy untapped, even as the country plays a crucial role in influencing developments across the Middle East, Africa, and beyond.

Türkiye is at the centre of diplomatic developments reshaping Syria after the fall of the Bashar al Assad regime.

Türkiye has also been instrumental in addressing migration and counterterrorism challenges, acting as a stabilising force for Europe.

“Türkiye plays a significant role in preventing Daesh terrorism at its source, combating the menace, and stopping it from spreading to Europe,” said Noi.

However, to realise this potential, the EU must acknowledge Türkiye’s role and engage more constructively. Without Türkiye, Europe risks losing a key ally in navigating the turbulent global landscape, experts said.

Reactive vs proactive approach

The EU has adopted a crisis-driven approach to its relationship with Türkiye, according to Acikalin. This approach has been reactive rather than proactive, with the EU turning to Türkiye primarily during times of crisis.

"In the last 10 years, unfortunately, the EU has developed a crisis-based perspective towards Türkiye, especially when it comes to issues like the migration crisis and energy security," Acikalin explained.

While it has led to some positive collaboration—particularly during the migration crisis—the limited, crisis-driven perspective leaves much to be desired.

"At the end of the day, the EU decided to work with Türkiye during the migration crisis and energy crisis, but this is a limited perspective," Acikalin said, urging the EU to adopt a more forward-thinking strategy.

Türkiye is a critical energy hub, hosting pipelines from Azerbaijan, Iran, Iraq, and Russia that supply gas to Europe via routes to Greece, Bulgaria, and Italy.

Key pipelines include TurkStream 2, delivering over 15 billion cubic meters of Russian gas annually under the Black Sea, and the Trans Anatolian Pipeline (TANAP), which delivers nearly 10 billion cubic meters of Azeri gas annually to Southern Europe. Both operate close to full capacity.

Collaboration and convergence

Despite the challenges, both experts agree that there are significant opportunities for deeper collaboration between Türkiye and the EU.

Acikalin highlighted energy, transportation, trade, and digitisation as key areas where Türkiye and the EU could build a more robust and mutually beneficial partnership.

"Energy is the leading sector here," said Acikalin, pointing out the importance of Türkiye’s geopolitical positions on energy routes.