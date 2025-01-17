TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Chad's FM hosts Turkish envoy to discuss bilateral cooperation
Foreign Minister Abderaman Koulamallah and Turkish Ambassador Cem Utkan discuss economy, trade, agriculture, energy, and culture.
Chad's FM hosts Turkish envoy to discuss bilateral cooperation
On behalf of Türkiye, Utkan offered condolences to Chad over a recent attack near the presidency in the capital N'Djamena. / Photo: Others   / Others
Zulal SemaZulal Sema
January 17, 2025

The top diplomat of the Central African nation of Chad hosted the Turkish ambassador to discuss bilateral cooperation.

During their meeting on Thursday, Foreign Minister Abderaman Koulamallah and Turkish Ambassador Cem Utkan focused on key sectors such as the economy, trade, agriculture, energy, and culture, the Turkish foreign ministry said in a statement.

They discussed possible ways to strengthen bilateral trade by encouraging Turkish investment in Chad.

The two sides also addressed ongoing security issues within the region and ways to cooperate.

On behalf of Türkiye, Utkan offered condolences to Chad over a recent attack near the presidency in the capital N'Djamena.

RECOMMENDED

Chad’s presidency came under attack on January 8, resulting in a clash between guards and the gunmen.

During the attack, 18 gunmen and one government official were killed.

The Turkish Embassy in N'Djamena confirmed the meeting with a brief statement on X saying the two sides discussed bilateral cooperation as well as international developments.

RelatedWhat Türkiye wants to achieve in Africa?
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Venezuela's Rodriguez appoints US-educated banker to lead country's investment agency
Trump touts '365 wins in 365 days' in rare White House presser, one year after inauguration
Musk teases buying Ryanair in growing row with airline boss
Deadly Russian strikes hit Ukraine, disrupt amenities
UN chief condemns Israeli demolition of UNRWA compound in occupied East Jerusalem
Water 'bankruptcy' puts billions of lives at risk: UN
Trump credits US cooperation as Syria recaptures all Daesh prisoners freed by YPG
Macron warns Trump tariff threat over Greenland risks a world 'without rules'
Türkiye's Fidan and US' Rubio discuss Syria, ‘Board of Peace’ for Gaza
Global trade war fears hammer global stocks, send gold to record high
Mauritius rebuffs Trump criticism, insists Chagos sovereignty ‘no longer up for debate’
SDF's anti-Daesh role in Syria expired; Damascus now in charge: US
Greenland pushes back as 'Make America Go Away' caps taunt Washington
Türkiye condemns YPG attack on flag at Syrian border as 'open provocation'
Zelenskyy fears Greenland tensions could eclipse Ukraine war