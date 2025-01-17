Indian television channels said that police in the financial capital of Mumbai had detained, and were questioning, a suspect in a late-night stabbing attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, but police did not confirm any detention.

Khan, 54, was stabbed six times during a burglary attempt at his home in an upscale neighbourhood early on Thursday.

Doctors who operated on him for wounds to his spine, neck and hands have said he was out of danger.

The India Today channel, among others, showed police escorting a man wearing a white T-shirt into a police station and identified him as the suspect.

However, police officer Dikshit Gedam did not confirm the detention, saying instead there had been no major development.

"There's no update from yesterday regarding what we said," Gedam, the senior investigating officer, told Reuters.

The previous day police said they had identified the perpetrator of the apparent robbery attempt and launched a search for him.