WORLD
3 MIN READ
Israel's defence chief cancels settlers detention order over truce deal
Israel Katz has ordered the release of settlers accused of arson, assault and property damage against Palestinians, part of a policy supporting settlement growth in the occupied West Bank amid Gaza ceasefire deal.
Israel's defence chief cancels settlers detention order over truce deal
A prisoner exchange in Israel-Hamas truce deal influences Jewish settler's release. / Photo: AP / AP
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
January 17, 2025

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz has announced that all administrative detention orders against illegal Israeli settlers accused of attacking Palestinians in the occupied West Bank would be cancelled.

In a Friday statement, Katz explained that the decision to release detained settlers was made in light of the expected release of Palestinian detainees in the occupied West Bank under the upcoming prisoner exchange deal.

He said that the move was meant to "send a clear message supporting and encouraging settlement growth in the West Bank."

The statement added that Katz had ordered the cancellation of administrative detention orders against settlers currently held in administrative detention directing their immediate release.

The decision by Katz came as a surprise to the Israeli internal security agency Shin Bet, which stated that it was not consulted beforehand. "The decision was made without taking into account the Shin Bet's assessment of its security ramifications," the agency said, according toYedioth Ahronoth daily,

The illegal settlers in question were involved in violent attacks against Palestinians, including arson, property damage, physical assaults, and forcing Palestinians off their agricultural lands.

According to the Palestinian prisoner rights group Addameer, over 3,376 Palestinians are currently held in Israeli administrative detention as Tel Aviv's genocidal war on Gaza continues.

RelatedIsrael-Hamas truce: What's the deal?
RECOMMENDED

Gaza ceasefire

Israel agreed on a three-phase ceasefire on Wednesday to end over 15 months of indiscriminate attacks on Gaza with the truce set to take effect on Sunday.

Israel's security cabinet met Friday to vote on a Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal that should take effect this weekend.

Nearly 46,800 Palestinians, most of them women and children, were killed and more than 110,000 injured in Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza since October 7, 2023, according to local health authorities.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants in November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

RelatedA tale of two ceasefires: What changes, what remains the same
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Venezuela's Rodriguez appoints US-educated banker to lead country's investment agency
Trump touts '365 wins in 365 days' in rare White House presser, one year after inauguration
Musk teases buying Ryanair in growing row with airline boss
Deadly Russian strikes hit Ukraine, disrupt amenities
UN chief condemns Israeli demolition of UNRWA compound in occupied East Jerusalem
Water 'bankruptcy' puts billions of lives at risk: UN
Trump credits US cooperation as Syria recaptures all Daesh prisoners freed by YPG
Macron warns Trump tariff threat over Greenland risks a world 'without rules'
Türkiye's Fidan and US' Rubio discuss Syria, ‘Board of Peace’ for Gaza
Global trade war fears hammer global stocks, send gold to record high
Mauritius rebuffs Trump criticism, insists Chagos sovereignty ‘no longer up for debate’
SDF's anti-Daesh role in Syria expired; Damascus now in charge: US
Greenland pushes back as 'Make America Go Away' caps taunt Washington
Türkiye condemns YPG attack on flag at Syrian border as 'open provocation'
Zelenskyy fears Greenland tensions could eclipse Ukraine war