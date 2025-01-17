The outgoing US President Joe Biden has struck off mention of Türkiye from an executive order that the previous administration used to sanction Turkish officials over Ankara's anti-terror operation in northeast Syria.

Biden reported to Congress that he made the changes in view of changing circumstances on the ground in post-Bashar al Assad Syria and to take additional steps on the national emergency declared in Executive Order 13894.

The executive order was issued in October 2019 during the first term of President Donald Trump. Trump had already ordered the removal of the names of Turkish officials, including ministers, from the order. But the mention of Türkiye had remained.

After Türkiye launched the anti-terrorist Operation Peace Spring on October 9, 2019, in northern Syria, near the Turkish border, the Trump administration imposed sanctions on three Turkish officials and two ministries.

Operation Peace Spring was carried out on the basis of the right of self-defense in accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter and relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council on the fight against terrorism to ensure the removal of the PKK/YPG and Daesh terrorist organisations from the areas in question, which were threatened by the terrorists.

In its 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terror organization by Türkiye, the US and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including infants, women, and children.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​ The YPG is the PKK’s Syrian branch.