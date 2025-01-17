More than 40 Pakistanis are feared to have drowned in the capsizing of a boat off West Africa's Atlantic coastline, which has emerged as a primary point of departure for irregular refugees aiming to reach Europe.

President Asif Ali Zardari expressed grief over the deaths and stressed the need for strict measures to curb human trafficking.

Zardari's comments in a statement late Thursday came after a Spain-based migrant rights group, Walking Borders, said 50 people had died on their way to the Canary Islands and that 44 of them were Pakistanis. The group said the migrants began their journey on January 2.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also expressed his sorrow over the deaths.

Pakistan said its embassy in Morocco had informed that a boat carrying 80 passengers, including some Pakistanis, had set off from Mauritania and capsized near Dakhla, a Moroccan-controlled port city in the disputed Western Sahara.

Almost all the Pakistanis on the boat were from cities in the eastern Punjab province. Relatives were gathering at the homes of the victims as some of the survivors were now in contact with their families, officials say.

In Daska, a city in the Punjab, the family of two men said they had to sell property to arrange millions of rupees to pay human traffickers to send Arslan Ahmed and Mohammad Arfan to Europe in search of good jobs.

Ahmed's mother said that although she had heard from the relatives of some of the survivors that her son was alive, she was still unable to contact him. Razia Bibi, Arfan's mother, urged authorities to trace her son and bring him back.

Deadliest in the world