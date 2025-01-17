UN chief Antonio Guterres has said that Israel's military raids and occupation in south Lebanon must cease, nearly two months after the truce that ended the war with Hezbollah.

"The continued occupation by the Israel (military) inside the UNIFIL area operations and the conduct of military operations in Lebanese territory are violations of resolution 1701. They must stop," Guterres said Friday.

He was speaking on a visit to the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) headquarters in Naqura, and referring to the Security Council decision that ended a 2006 war between Israel and the Lebanese Shia group Hezbollah.

Under Resolution 1701, only the Lebanese army and UN peacekeepers can be deployed in southern Lebanon.

Guterres also revealed that since the November 27 ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, UN peacekeepers had found more than 100 weapons caches in south Lebanon.

He said the "presence of armed personnel, assets and weapons" other than those of the Lebanese army and UNIFIL violated Resolution 1701.