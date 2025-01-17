President-elect Donald Trump has been consistently inconsistent on key policy issues, such as immigration, global trade, nuclear weapons, Covid and Israel’s war on Gaza.

In the run-up to the presidential elections, he successfully courted Jewish and Muslim voters simultaneously by playing both sides of the fence.

But his staunchly pro-Israel cabinet picks are stripping the anti-war veneer from the incoming administration at a faster pace than previously expected.

It will be the “most pro-Israel administration” in US history, said Marco Rubio, Trump’s pick for secretary of state, at the Senate confirmation hearing on January 16.

More specifically, Rubio vowed to roll back the sanctions that the Biden administration slapped in eight separate rounds throughout 2024 against Israeli settlers and entities for wreaking “extremist settler violence in the [occupied] West Bank” and causing intense human suffering among Palestinians.

Experts believe Rubio’s statement reflects the shape of the things to come.

“I think those punitive measures [against Israeli settlers] will be lifted,” Yousef Alhelou, a London-based political analyst from Gaza, tells TRT World.

The US sanctioned as many as 17 individuals and 16 entities in Israel last year. The sanctions restrict their ability to transact through formal banking channels.

Rubio’s policy statement is significant because Trump himself has so far steered clear of publicly committing to a reversal of the sanctions regime.

“It’s too early to predict if [Trump is] going to be extra pro-Israel or if he's going to [maintain] a balance between Palestine and Israel. But experience tells us that Trump is ready for Israel. He favoured [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu. He gave him many things,” Alhelou says.

Trump’s nominee for the US envoy to Israel Mike Huckabee is “staunchly pro-Israel” and supports Israeli occupation in the West Bank.

Rubio was also categorical in announcing the upcoming deportation of pro-Hamas people from the US. “If you apply for a visa to come into the United States and… you’re a supporter of Hamas, we wouldn’t let you in.”

The statement by the secretary of state-designate may have more substance than similarly phrased provocations in the past because the election cycle is over and the Republican Party is switching into the governance mode.

“I don't rule out the possibility that more punitive measures will be imposed on the Palestinian side to revoke their visas or their residency or to expel them [from the US],” Alhelou says.

Friend or foe?

Though Israel and Hamas have agreed to a ceasefire deal beginning January 19, Tel Aviv’s relentless assault on Palestinians has devastated Gaza and killed nearly 47,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, in the last 14 months.

A brief ceasefire in May 2024 did little to bring succour to the war-weary Palestinians.