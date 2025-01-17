A group of Syrians have held a protest against PKK/YPG terrorist group (which dominates SDF in Syria), after Friday prayers at the Umayyad Mosque in the Syrian capital Damascus.

Among the slogans chanted during the protest were “We are the children of this country, we want the PKK to leave our country”, “Let the murderous SDF fall” and “Those under the SDF cannot represent us.”

Hamid Ali, a protester, said that the terrorist organisation continued its violations in the regions it occupied for 8 years.

“They massacred children, closed roads, there is no electricity. Where is the oil going? Oil is the wealth of this country. We want them to distribute this wealth to the people,” he said.

Ali said that people in the PKK/YPG-occupied areas are unable to leave their homes in the evenings and added: “They capture those who go out after 20:00 in the evening and take them under their fold.”

Emphasising that they want the terrorist organisation PKK/YPG to leave Syria, Ali said, “We want peace. Not the disintegration of the country.”

Ali Shabani, a resident of Aleppo who also participated in the protest, said: “They (YPG/PKK terror group) committed many crimes against us. It is unspeakable. All the lands have been liberated, but they are still there (east of the Euphrates).”