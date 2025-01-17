Israeli air strikes have killed 113 Palestinians since the announcement of a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas, according to an official tally.

According to Mahmoud Basal, spokesperson for Gaza's Civil Defence Service, the latest attacks include 31 women and 28 children.

The fatalities came after the Wednesday announcement of a ceasefire agreement which is intended to take effect on Sunday.

Basal confirmed that 87 of the total casualties were killed in Gaza's northern governorates, while 16 took place in the southern regions, including 14 in Khan Younis and two in Rafah.

The remaining 10 were killed in the Central Governorate of Gaza.

The violence also left over 264 people wounded, with the numbers expected to rise as attacks continue.

Qatar announced a ceasefire agreement Wednesday to end more than 15 months of deadly Israeli attacks on Gaza.