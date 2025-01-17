Since the beginning of the war, Israel's ground and air attacks in Gaza has killed nearly 47,000 people, over half of them women, children or older people.

Amid this devastation, Big Tech companies have long played a crucial role in strengthening Israel’s technological and military capabilities.

With companies like Nvidia, Intel, Google, and Microsoft investing heavily in Israel’s tech sector, the country was able to become a wealthy hub for investment in artificial intelligence and advanced computing.

This week, the world’s most valuable chipmaker, Nvidia, reaffirmed its commitment to Israel, announcing a $500 million investment in a new AI research and engineering centre near Haifa.

Though a ceasefire is scheduled to come into effect on Sunday, the implications of Israel acquiring the most advanced Nvidia technology go far beyond the battlefield.

It can enhance Israel’s ability to track, monitor, and target individuals in densely-populated urban areas – like in Gaza or the occupied West Bank – with the support of advanced AI powered by Nvidia’s chips.

Surveillance drones equipped with AI-powered facial recognition could be deployed more effectively, further harming the civilians in Gaza.

Nvidia’s new facility at the Mevo Carmel Science and Industry Park will be among the largest and most powerful data centres in Israel.

The 10,000-square-metre lab will support Nvidia’s R&D products and services being developed in Israel and will have an advanced AI data center infrastructure, with power capacity of up to 30-megawatt.

The center will also house cutting-edge Blackwell chips, known for their unparalleled AI training capabilities, alongside other advanced data processing units like BlueField-3 SuperNIC, Spectrum-X800 and Quantum-X800, which were developed in Israel.

Dual-use technology

The technologies Nvidia is developing have dual-use potential, meaning they can serve both civilian and military purposes. Blackwell chips, for example, offer four times the computing power of their predecessors, enabling faster AI model training.

These capabilities could be applied to surveillance systems, real-time facial recognition, and predictive analytics, all of which are integral to Israel’s security apparatus.

The Santa Clara-based company’s previous project, the Israel-1 supercomputer, has already demonstrated its ability to process vast amounts of data for AI applications.

The chipmaker said it was the nation’s most powerful generative AI cloud supercomputer based on a new locally developed high-performance Ethernet platform.