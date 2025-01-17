BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Russia aims to export 55 bcm of gas to Iran per year: Putin
Despite holding the world's second-largest gas reserves after Russia, Iran imports gas, including from Turkmenistan, due to severe under-investment caused in part by US sanctions.
Russia aims to export 55 bcm of gas to Iran per year: Putin
Russia eyes 55 bcm of gas exports to Iran per year, Putin says / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
January 17, 2025

Russia may supply up to 55 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas per year to Iran, Russian President Vladimir Putin has said, as Moscow diversifies its gas flows after a dramatic fall in exports to Europe.

Since the Russia-Ukraine war in 2022, Moscow has lost its dominance of the European gas market, once a key source of revenue for Kremlin-controlled Gazprom.

Putin, speaking at a joint press conference with his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian on Friday, said Russia's gas supplies to Iran could eventually reach 55 bcm per year, but it would need to start with small volumes of up to 2 bcm.

Despite holding the world's second-largest gas reserves after Russia, Iran imports gas, including from Turkmenistan, due to severe under-investment caused in part by US sanctions.

A figure of 55 bcm would be similar to the Nord Stream 1 undersea gas pipelines to Europe that were damaged by blasts in 2022.

RECOMMENDED

"If we talk about the volumes of possible supplies, we believe that we need to start with small volumes up to 2 bcm, but in general this can reach supply volumes of 55 bcm of gas per year," Putin said after signing a strategic treaty with Iran.

Gazprom signed a memorandum last June with the National Iranian Gas Company to supply Russian pipeline gas to Iran. Possible routes for the pipeline have not been disclosed.

Iran's Oil Minister Javad Owji said last July that Iran would receive 300 million cubic metres of Russian gas daily, which translates to around 110 bcm per year.

RelatedRussia formally declares the US as 'enemy'. What next?
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
SDF's anti-Daesh role in Syria expired; Damascus now in charge: US
Türkiye condemns YPG attack on flag at Syrian border as 'open provocation'
Zelenskyy fears Greenland tensions could eclipse Ukraine war
EU vows 'unflinching' response to Trump's Greenland takeover threat
Farmers flood Strasbourg streets against EU–Mercosur trade ahead of key vote
Deadly record rains flood Tunisia, paralysing cities
UK approves plans for Chinese 'mega embassy' in London after years of delays
Trump shares AI image of US-controlled Greenland amid tensions with Europe
Türkiye backs Syria–YPG agreement despite reservations, prioritises stability: Fidan
Erdogan plays basketball with NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal in Istanbul
Nepal's rapper-turned-mayor challenges ousted PM in March elections
Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan meets US envoy Barrack as Washington backs Syria–YPG ceasefire deal
2025 sees sharp rise in executions worldwide despite global abolition trend: UN rights chief
Denmark, Greenland propose NATO Arctic mission as US pressure over territory persists
Thousands of Kiev high-rises left without heating after Russian strikes: mayor