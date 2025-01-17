Russia may supply up to 55 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas per year to Iran, Russian President Vladimir Putin has said, as Moscow diversifies its gas flows after a dramatic fall in exports to Europe.

Since the Russia-Ukraine war in 2022, Moscow has lost its dominance of the European gas market, once a key source of revenue for Kremlin-controlled Gazprom.

Putin, speaking at a joint press conference with his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian on Friday, said Russia's gas supplies to Iran could eventually reach 55 bcm per year, but it would need to start with small volumes of up to 2 bcm.

Despite holding the world's second-largest gas reserves after Russia, Iran imports gas, including from Turkmenistan, due to severe under-investment caused in part by US sanctions.

A figure of 55 bcm would be similar to the Nord Stream 1 undersea gas pipelines to Europe that were damaged by blasts in 2022.