The UNICEF spokesperson said the Gaza ceasefire deal is "critical and so overdue" as around 35 children have been killed daily in the enclave over the past 14 months.

James Elder told a UN briefing in Geneva that a peer-reviewed report in The Lancet had reported numbers of casualties exceeding those reported by the Palestinian Health Ministry, which had reported upwards of 15,000 children having been killed.

"That's around 35 children killed reportedly every single day for 14 months," Elder said on Friday.

In 2025 alone, he said, an average of 10 children have lost their lives daily in Gaza.

"This moment (ceasefire deal) is so absolutely critical and so overdue," he said. "This deal should have happened much earlier."

He added that what is needed now is phase one, phase two, and phase three of the ceasefire to take place simultaneously.