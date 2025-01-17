Israel's Justice Ministry has released the names of 95 Palestinians slated to be released on Sunday following the implementation of the Gaza ceasefire deal.

The list includes women and young men up to 25 years old.

Among the women to be freed is also Dalal al Arouri, sister of Saleh al Arouri, deputy leader of Hamas who was assassinated by Israel in January last year.

The list also includes journalist Bushra al Taweel, who was released in a previous prisoner swap in 2011 between Hamas and Israel. She is the daughter of senior Hamas leader Jamal al Taweel who served as mayor of the occupied West Bank city of Al Bireh.

Khalida Jarrar, a prominent leader of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine and a member of the Palestinian Legislative Council ( parliament), is on the list.

There are currently 10,400 Palestinians in Israeli prisons, not including detainees arrested in Gaza during the last 15 months of Tel Aviv's war on Gaza, according to the Palestinian Commission of Detainees' Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoners' Society.

Related Israel kills over 110 Palestinians since announcement of ceasefire deal

Jailed for decades

Some of them have been in Israeli jails for decades now.