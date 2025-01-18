Saturday, January 18, 2025

1856 GMT — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that a Gaza ceasefire agreement with Palestinian resistence group Hamas, set to take effect Sunday, would be “temporary.”

In a statement, Netanyahu said US President Joe Biden and President-elect Donald Trump gave Israel the full right to resume its attacks if the next stages of the deal with Hamas are not realised.

“Israel will not decrease the number of troops in the Philadelphi Corridor but will increase them during the first stage,” the Israeli prime minister alleged.

1827 GMT — Ben Gvir's far-right party to leave Israeli government in protest of truce deal

Israeli far-right party Jewish Power announced that it would leave the Israeli coalition government led by Benjamin Netanyahu and that its leader, Itamar Ben-Gvir, would step down as national security minister on Sunday.

In light of the approval of the "reckless" agreement with Hamas, "the Otzma Yehudit party will submit letters of resignation from the government and the coalition tomorrow morning, and ministers Ben-Gvir, Yitzhak Wasserlauf, and Amichai Eliyahu, as well as committee chairs MKs (members of Knesset) Zvika Fogel, Limor Son Har-Melech, and MK Yitzhak Kroizer, will leave their positions," according to the official Israeli Broadcasting Authority, citing a statement issued by the political party.

1734 GMT — Israel prepares to move Palestinian prisoners ahead of release

The Israeli Prison Service is set to begin transferring Palestinian prisoners to two facilities, where they will be released on Sunday after the ceasefire in Gaza takes effect.

The Prison Service will transfer the Palestinian prisoners in secure convoys to designated prison facilities, where they will be released, according to Israeli Army Radio.

1703 GMT — Thousands join London pro-Palestinian rally on eve of Gaza truce

Thousands of pro-Palestinian supporters gathered in central London, on the eve of the start of a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, hoping to put "pressure" to ensure the ceasefire holds.

"We desperately want to be optimistic" about the truce, Sophie Mason told AFP. "And so we need to be out on the streets in order to make sure the ceasefire holds," said the 50-year-old, who is a regular at the pro-Palestinian demonstrations in the British capital.

"Obviously, we're delighted there's a ceasefire", said Linda Plant, a retiree from London, however, pointing out that Israeli strikes on Gaza have continued since the ceasefire deal was announced Wednesday.

"We need to make pressure to make that ceasefire hold" and for international aid to reach Gaza, said Ben, 36, a workers union member who only shared his first name.

For Anisah Qausher, a student, believes that "we're gonna need to do a lot more", citing the challenge of rebuilding Gaza.

1649 GMT — Israel threatens to put Gaza truce on hold

Israel will not proceed with the Gaza ceasefire until it receives a list of the 33 hostages who will be released by Hamas in the first phase of the deal, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.

"We will not move forward with the agreement until we receive the list of hostages who will be released, as agreed. Israel will not tolerate violations of the agreement. The sole responsibility lies with Hamas," Netanyahu said in a statement.

1616 GMT — Israel to free over 1,890 Palestinians in first phase of Gaza truce: Egypt

Mediator Egypt said that Israel is to release more than 1,890 Palestinian prisoners in exchange for 33 Israeli hostages in the first phase of a Gaza truce.

The foreign ministry said the prisoners would be freed during the first, 42-day phase of the ceasefire which is set to begin at 0630 GMT on Sunday.

1610 GMT — Lebanon nearing 'hopeful future' as truce deadline looms: Guterres

United Nations chief Antonio Guterres said Saturday a "more hopeful" future awaits Lebanon after meeting its new leaders in a two-day visit ahead of a deadline for implementing a fragile Israel-Lebanon ceasefire.

"Throughout my time here, I have sensed an atmosphere of opportunity," Guterres told reporters in Beirut after meeting Aoun, Salam and parliament speaker Nabih Berri.

"After one of the most difficult years in generations, Lebanon is on the cusp of a more hopeful future."

1600 GMT — Authorities unveil plan to manage enclave ahead of ceasefire implementation

The Gaza government announced that it has completed a comprehensive plan to address the ceasefire agreement between Palestinian factions and Israel, which is set to take effect on Sunday morning.

The plan “aims to gradually restore normalcy in the region and includes urgent field measures, primarily securing affected areas and providing humanitarian aid to residents,” the Gaza media office said in a statement.

The statement explained that specialised government teams from various ministries and institutions will begin implementing the plan on the ground to ensure citizens' safety and meet essential needs.

The Palestinian police will be responsible for maintaining security and order, while municipalities will be handling the cleaning of affected areas, reopening roads, and repairing infrastructure, including water and electricity systems, according to the stat ement.

The Gaza government emphasised the readiness of its institutions to implement these measures, with specialised field teams from various ministries overseeing the plan’s execution to ensure life returns to normal as quickly as possible.

1523 GMT — Several injured in stabbing attack in Tel Aviv: Israeli police

Several people were injured in a stabbing attack in Tel Aviv, Israeli police said.

The attack occurred on Levontin Street in Tel Aviv, the daily Yedioth Ahronoth reported, citing the capital police.

“The circumstances are unclear,” a police statement read.

Meanwhile, the Israeli broadcasting authority KAN reported that one of the stabbing victims is in critical condition.

1438 GMT — 50 fuel trucks to enter Gaza per day: Egypt

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty said 50 fuel trucks are set to enter Gaza when the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas starts on Sunday.

Abdelatty, whose country mediated the deal with Qatar and the United States, said it provides for "the entry of 600 trucks per day to the Strip, including 50 trucks of fuel".

At a joint news conference with his Nigerian counterpart, Abdelatty said "we hope that 300 trucks will go to the north of the Gaza Strip," where thousands are trapped in what aid agencies say are apocalyptic conditions.

Humanitarian workers have warned of the monumental challenges that could impede aid operations — including the destruction of infrastructure that previously processed shipments.

1416 GMT — Israel intercepts missiles fired from Yemen

The Israeli military said it intercepted two missiles fired from Yemen, a day before a ceasefire is set to take effect in war-battered Gaza.

Yemen's Houthis claimed the morning attack, hours after the Israeli military intercepted the incoming missile.

The Houthis "carried out a specific military operation targeting the so-called Ministry of Defence of the Israeli enemy... using a ballistic missile" in central Israel, the group said in a statement.

1324 GMT — Qatar, UK discuss ensuring full implementation of Gaza ceasefire deal

Qatar and the UK held discussions regarding the full implementation of the ceasefire agreement in Gaza, including the prisoner exchange which is set to take effect Sunday morning.

The talks were held during a phone call between Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and British Foreign Secretary David Lammy, according to the Qatar News Agency.

The two sides addressed measures to ensure the complete implementation of the ceasefire and the exchange of hostages and prisoners.

Sheikh Mohammed expressed Qatar's hope that both parties would commit to the full execution of the agreement.

1305 GMT — Yemen's Houthis say they will deal with Israel in case of any violations Gaza ceasefire deal

Yemen's Houthis said they will coordinate closely with the Palestinian resistance to deal with Israel in case of any violations of the Gaza ceasefire deal, the group's military spokesperson said.

1254 GMT — Palestinian group warns of risks to Israeli hostages amid continued bombing of Gaza

The Al Quds Brigades has warned that ongoing Israeli air strikes in Gaza could result in the deaths of Israeli hostages held in the enclave.

In a statement, the Palestinian group urged the families of the hostages to demand that the Israeli army halt its bombardment emphasising the risk to the hostages during the final stages of preparations for their release under a prisoner exchange agreement.

“The intensity of Israeli bombing may leave families receiving their loved ones in coffins,” the group said, asserting that “the fate of the captives now lies solely in the hands of the Israeli army.”

1242 GMT — Israel conducts strikes on 50 locations across Gaza

The Israeli army said it conducted strikes on 50 locations across Gaza, according to a statement by the army.

1236 GMT — Israel must not be allowed to violate Gaza ceasefire: Turkish President Erdogan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan criticised Israel's history of ceasefire violations, urging the international community to prevent further breaches amid the Gaza ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas.

"Israel, particularly (Premier Benjamin) Netanyahu, has a significant record of ceasefire violations, this should not be allowed this time (in Gaza)," Erdogan told his party’s provincial congress in Adana, southern Türkiye.

He condemned Israel's 467-day war in Gaza which caused more than 47,000 fatalities, saying: "Despite 467 days of genocide and massacres, Israel has failed to break the will of resistance of our brothers and sisters in Gaza."

Erdogan reaffirmed Türkiye’s commitment to holding perpetrators of war crimes in Palestine accountable, adding that Türkiye will mobilise by all means to heal the wounds of Gaza during the ceasefire period.