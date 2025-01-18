WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israel to release 737 Palestinian prisoners in first phase of truce deal
Some of Palestinians have been in Israeli jails for decades now.
Israel to release 737 Palestinian prisoners in first phase of truce deal
Palestinians hold placards during a protest in solidarity with Gaza and Palestinian prisoners in the Israeli jails, in Hebron, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, August 3, 2024. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
January 18, 2025

Israel's justice ministry has said 737 Palestinian prisoners and detainees will be freed as part of the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal approved Saturday.

In a statement on its website, the justice ministry said "the government approves" the "release (of) 737 prisoners and detainees" currently in the custody of the prison service.

There are currently 10,400 Palestinians in Israeli prisons, not including detainees arrested in Gaza during the last 15 months of Tel Aviv's war on Gaza, according to the Palestinian Commission of Detainees' Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoners' Society.

Some of them have been in Israeli jails for decades now.

RECOMMENDED

Zakaria Zubeidi, a commander of Fatah’s Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades and a participant in a 2021 prison break in northern Israel, is among the Palestinian prisoners set for release under prisoner-ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas, according to the Times of Israel.

The Israeli justice ministry’s list notes Zubeidi will return to Jenin, his hometown in the northern West Bank.

Last year, the Israel killed his son Mohammed in a drone strike.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
SDF's anti-Daesh role in Syria expired; Damascus now in charge: US
Türkiye condemns YPG attack on flag at Syrian border as 'open provocation'
Zelenskyy fears Greenland tensions could eclipse Ukraine war
EU vows 'unflinching' response to Trump's Greenland takeover threat
Farmers flood Strasbourg streets against EU–Mercosur trade ahead of key vote
Deadly record rains flood Tunisia, paralysing cities
UK approves plans for Chinese 'mega embassy' in London after years of delays
Trump shares AI image of US-controlled Greenland amid tensions with Europe
Türkiye backs Syria–YPG agreement despite reservations, prioritises stability: Fidan
Erdogan plays basketball with NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal in Istanbul
Nepal's rapper-turned-mayor challenges ousted PM in March elections
Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan meets US envoy Barrack as Washington backs Syria–YPG ceasefire deal
2025 sees sharp rise in executions worldwide despite global abolition trend: UN rights chief
Denmark, Greenland propose NATO Arctic mission as US pressure over territory persists
Thousands of Kiev high-rises left without heating after Russian strikes: mayor