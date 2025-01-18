The UK Parliament International Development Committee urged the government on Friday to recognise a Palestinian state, including the necessary conditions to be fulfilled and a timeline outlining planned actions.

The committee issued a report on the humanitarian situation in Gaza, developments in the West Bank and displaced Palestinians.

“The Government must set out the steps it will take to recognise the state of Palestine, including conditions that need to be met and a timeline of planned actions,” it said.

The report said Israel's war on Gaza resulted in significant civilian casualties and the destruction of enclave’s civilian infrastructure.

Pointing out that the decisions by international courts pointing to the risk of violations of international law in Gaza, the report said: “We believe that there is a plausib le risk that Israel’s military campaign in Gaza may have included grave violations of international humanitarian law, which has given rise to accusations of genocide.”

It also underlined the need to recognise the Palestinian state to achieve lasting and sustainable peace in the region.