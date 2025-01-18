South Korea's impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol attended a court hearing on Saturday to fight a request by investigators to extend his detention on accusations of insurrection, his lawyer said.

Yoon on Wednesday became the country's first sitting president to be arrested, in a criminal probe related to his short-lived declaration of martial law on December 3.

Investigators requested a detention warrant on Friday to extend their custody of Yoon for up to 20 days. He has been refusing to talk to investigators and has been held in Seoul Detention Centre since his arrest.

Police were seen breaking up a crowd of Yoon's supporters blocking the gate of Seoul Western District Court, where the hearing began at around 2 pm (0500 GMT). A decision is expected on Saturday or Sunday.