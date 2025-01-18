A Russian attack has killed four people and injured three in the Ukrainian capital of Kiev, the city's military administration said Saturday.

"We already have four dead in Shevchenkivsky district," said Tymur Tkachenko, head of Kiev's military administration, in a Telegram post, adding that three people were injured.

Hours earlier, Kiev's mayor Vitali Klitschko warned of a "ballistic missile threat" against the capital and said the city's air defence was activated.

He later said a building in Shevchenkivsky district had its windows broken, with smoke coming from it, while a water pipeline in the area was damaged.

In addition, a metro station near the city's centre also suffered damage and was temporarily closed, with Kiev's trains bypassing that stop, Klitschko said.